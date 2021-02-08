City council approves raising annual starting salary for Belmont police officers

“The increase in starting salaries keeps Belmont Police Department competitive with other agencies and is an incentive for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates making decisions on which agency to consider serving,” the police department said in a statement. “The Belmont Police Department is fortunate to have some of the most well-trained and educated officers in the state. The decision to raise the starting salary is a testament that our city leaders understand the urgency and support the police department.”