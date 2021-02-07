Police: Drugs, alcohol likely factor as person killed in crash into Salisbury building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died Sunday morning after crashing into a building in Salisbury.
Police said a 37-year-old from High Point crashed into the Chandler Concrete & Building Supply on Long Street just before 7 am.
According to police, the victim was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed on Long Street when he first struck a GMC Acadia. The occupants of the Acadia were not hurt.
According to Salisbury police, the truck then hit two power poles and a tree before striking the Chandler building.
Officials say drugs and alcohol are likely a factor in crash.
Long Street in the area near Kerr Street will be blocked indefinitely until the building can be secured.
