Mecklenburg Co. emergency responders called to nearly 80 wrecks as winter weather caused slick roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency responders were busy on Saturday as roads in Charlotte, and across the WBTV viewing area, were a mess.
As snow, sleet and freezing rain pummeled the area, traffic accident calls were high throughout.
In Mecklenburg County, Medic says it responded to 79 traffic-related calls from midnight to midnight.
Though emergency officials couldn’t confirm the cause of the wrecks, on Saturday, a week earlier, they responded to 37 crashes in Mecklenburg County.
In Kannapolis, a multi-vehicle crash shut down part of I-85 near mile marker 61. Crews closed the road and worked to extricate a person entrapped n a vehicle. Several others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
“The City of Kannapolis Fire Department responded to multiple calls for service on Saturday evening and into Sunday related to the inclement weather that affected the area overnight,” Kannapolis Public Safety said.
While working to treat the patients, officials say an impaired driver approached the scene and struck medical supplies, hydraulic tools and equipment being used. Several firefighters were almost hit. Officials stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody.
“We are thankful that no firefighters were injured tonight,” Kannapolis Public Safety posted, calling the wreck a “near miss” for the Kannapolis Fire Department.
In Lincoln County, where snow was falling, crews say they responded to more than 20 wrecks between 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.