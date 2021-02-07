Kannapolis police make arrests in attempted home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis officers arrested two individuals in an attempted home invasion Saturday night.
Officers responded to a home off Nob Hill Drive around 9 p.m. The home’s resident told officers he heard gunshots and someone trying to break in. He fled the house but was able to give officers a description of the individuals involved and their vehicle.
The car was found nearby broken down. Four occupants of the car ran, and police apprehended three of them.
Chancellor Rankin, 19, and Dennis Rivers, 20, have been charged with robbery with an dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and assault with a deadly weapon. Rankin has also been charged with felony speeding to elude officers and other traffic offenses.
Charges are pending against the third suspect, a juvenile.
The investigation is still open. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Brett Wilhelm at 704-920-4114 or bwilhelm@kannapolisnc.gov.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.