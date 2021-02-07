Improvement for the rest of the day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many places woke up to a messy/ wintry morning. The foothills and mountains picked up 1-4″. Other than a brief period of sleet Saturday evening, Charlotte saw another mainly rain event.
The precipitation continues moving east and the temperatures outside of the mountains are back above freezing for the rest of the day. Things will only get better from here. We will dry out and skies will clear. Highs reach the low 50s this afternoon.
Tonight will take temperatures back below freezing. That means if any melting today sends water onto the roads, there is the potential for black ice to form. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. There is a little better chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
There is another rain chance on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. A 30% shower chance sticks around for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
