Hot shooting lifts Middle Tennessee past Charlotte 73-60

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 17 points, Elias King and Tyler Millin added career-highs with 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Middle Tennessee beat Charlotte 73-60.
The Blue Raiders have now won two in a row after a string of six straight losses. Middle Tennessee made six of its last seven shots to build a 41-25 halftime lead.
The Blue Raiders shot 60% with six 3-pointers in the first half.
Jahmir Young had 14 points for the 49ers. Milos Supica added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Shepherd had 13 points nd Brice Williams 10.
