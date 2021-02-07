Frigid Monday morning commute with a First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight with icy spots possible for mountain roads. Monday morning low temperatures will be in the 20s, so bundle up and use caution if you have to drive out Monday morning.
Monday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte, with highs around 40 degrees toward Boone.
Clouds will be on the increase Monday night with a few rain showers possible into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s around Charlotte to upper 20s around Boone.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible early. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-50s on Tuesday to upper 40s in the mountains.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible, as afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid-50s in the Piedmont, to mid-40s in the mountains.
Thursday is a First Alert day due to more widespread rain showers developing, mainly for later in the day. Rain showers may linger into Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the piedmont, with mid-40s for the mountains.
A few rain showers may linger into Friday morning, with some clearing during the afternoon.
Friday afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid-50s in the Piedmont and upper 40s for the mountains.
The weekend will feature some scattered rain possible on Saturday with a few isolated rain showers into Valentine’s Day Sunday.
Temperatures look chilly for the weekend with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.
Stay safe and warm this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
