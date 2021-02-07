First Alert: Wet/wintry morning - then improvement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First thing out the door this morning, you will run into showers if you are in Charlotte or areas to the south and east. The farther north and west you go, you are more likely to run into wintry weather.
Temperatures are right at the freezing mark in the foothills. You will likely run into a rain/ snow mix. Many of you have already gotten some accumulation of sleet or snow, so expect roads to be on the messy side in spots.
The mountains will continue to have the chance for snow through the morning hours.
By mid morning, most of the precipitation will be on the way out. We will see drying conditions for the rest of the day. We should even start to pick up some sun. Highs will reach the low 50s.
Tonight will take us back to the upper 20s. If there is any melting during the day, there could certainly be black ice by Monday morning.
The rest of Monday will be dry with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will take us to the mid 50s. There is a 30% chance for showers each of those days.
The end of the week brings more unsettled weather. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and there’s a 40% chance for showers each day.
Be safe out there this morning!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
