First Alert into early Sunday with rain, sleet and snow chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued overnight into early Sunday morning with rain, a wintry mix, and snow possible across parts of the WBTV viewing area.
Charlotte will mainly stay rain with some sleet and snow mixed in at times, yet a few icy spots will be possible Sunday morning as temperatures will start off around freezing.
The NC foothills have a better chance for a sleet and snow mix, which could create some icy spots along the I-40 corridor; the foothills will likely have a trace to 2 inches″+.
The NC mountains have the best chance for accumulating snow where 3″ to 6″+ snowfall will be possible into early Sunday.
Rain, sleet, and snow will become widespread overnight into early Sunday morning, with Sunday morning low temperatures in the upper 20s for the mountains, and lower 30s toward Charlotte and the Piedmont.
Sunday afternoon will feature clearing skies and more sunshine, with high temperatures in the lower 50s toward Charlotte, to mid-30s toward Boone.
Monday looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for the Piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
A few daily rain showers (to wintry mix in the mountains) look possible Tuesday through Friday, yet there are still questions about timing and precipitation coverage.
High temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 40s to around 50 degrees for Thursday and Friday. The mountains will see high temperatures mainly in the 40s for next week.
Next weekend looks partly cloudy, with a few stray rain showers, and high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Stay safe and be careful if you must do any traveling early Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
