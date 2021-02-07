Atrium Health, Carolina Panthers send four ‘frontline’ healthcare workers to Super Bowl

“You know, we’re all heroes as it relates to what we do every day. And to know that it counts and that’s being recognized, I think is very helpful,” she says. “I think the other thing to also know is that each of us has our own support systems and our own heroes. So, when I think about what got me to where I am, or me sitting at the Super Bowl and enjoying myself, I think about the support that my family has provided me to be able to do what I do to help take care of our patients. While we may have a few of those heroes there, I think there are a lot more heroes behind those heroes that I take to heart.