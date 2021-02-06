77-year-old man found dead during house fire in Burke County

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 77-year-old man died in a fire Saturday morning in Burke County.
Burke County officials say Gerald Edward Huffman was found dead in the laundry room/garage area of the home on Sam Huffman Road in Connelly Springs.
Officials say firefighters arrived as fire was coming from the garage area of the home.
One of the residents said a male was presumed to be inside. As firefighters searched and were extinguishing the fire, Huffman was found and was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and appears to be accidental pending further investigation, according to the Burke County emergency responders.
