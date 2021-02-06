Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old man

John Charles Shank (Source: N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The public is asked to be on the lookout for 72-year-old John Charles Shank. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Shank was last seen in Wilkesboro on I-40. His destination is unknown.

He is described as a 5′11′' white male weighing about 190 pounds. He has dark blonde, short hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan, pink and brown plaid shirt, tan leather jacket, khaki pants, and navy blue slippers.

He may be operating a red 2007 Porsche Boxter S convertible with a black top and an North Carolina license plate that reads “SHANKSTR.”

Anyone with information should call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

