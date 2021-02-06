Several injured as van, truck and CATS bus involved in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people were injured as a van, truck and CATS bus were all involved in a crash in Charlotte on Friday morning.
The crash happened near on West Sugar Creek Road around 7 p.m. Officers arrived and found a CATS bus, a Toyota 4-Runner and a Nissan Quest, all involved in the crash.
Medic took the driver of the Toyota, one passenger from the CATS bus, and all occupants of the Nissan to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota 4-Runner was headed south on West Sugar Creek Road in the left lane in front of the CATS bus. The Toyota turned on its right turn signal and merged to the right lane and slowed. As the CATS bus was passing, the Toyota suddenly veered to the left into the CATS bus path.
The CATS bus driver applied the brakes but could not slow in time to avoid the crash. The front of the CATS bus struck the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota then crossed into the opposing lanes and collided head-on with the Nissan Quest.
The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact detectives at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.