‘Safety is key’: Novant Health partners with CMS to get teachers 65+ vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Helen Kimbrough, an educator for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, wanted to protect herself and those around her from COVID-19.
That’s why she gladly took the vaccine Saturday.
Novant Health hosted a vaccination clinic for CMS teachers and staff at McClintock Middle School in southeast Charlotte.
“I mean, safety is key,” Kimbrough told WBTV. “I mean, safety is key for me, it’s key for my family, it’s also key for the people I come in contact with. This is not just for me but also me being a good neighbor to others.”
Officials say 165 appointments were filled, which is one step closer to getting CMS teachers fully vaccinated.
CMS teachers are headed back inside the classroom on Feb. 15, which is why the district is pushing for more teachers and employees to get the vaccine.
District officials say Saturday’s clinic was small in size but they are working toward a larger goal within the community.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston says hopefully this will be the first of many opportunities for their employees.
Teachers and employees say being able to get the vaccine helps lower any anxieties they may have about returning for in-person learning.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.