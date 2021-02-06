One dies after striking tree near Fort Lawn, S.C.

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - One person died overnight following a single-car accident near Fort Lawn, S.C.
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to reports of an accident around 11:37 p.m. Feb. 5 off Catawba River Road. According to deputies, the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV was heading south when they went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extracted from the car. They died on scene.
No other details were provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.