One dies after striking tree near Fort Lawn, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff | February 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 8:41 AM

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - One person died overnight following a single-car accident near Fort Lawn, S.C.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to reports of an accident around 11:37 p.m. Feb. 5 off Catawba River Road. According to deputies, the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV was heading south when they went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extracted from the car. They died on scene.

No other details were provided.

