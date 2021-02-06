Local eateries preparing for Super Bowl Sunday demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Sunday some small businesses who have struggled the past 11 months due to the pandemic are hoping for a rebound.
Many have already taken in pre-orders and say, while the big day is coming, they’ve been preparing all week.
On the average day the Freedom Drive location of Chex Grill and Wings fries 20 boxes of chicken. On Super Bowl Sunday they’ll make double.
Owner Khaled Shamma says they’ve been planning all week, but the real work starts before they even open.
“We actually start way early in the morning,” Shamma said.
Chex Grill and Wings business model is primarily based on to-go orders and they say the pandemic doubled their to-go sales.
Shamma says they’ll still be busy Sunday but not as much as he expected. He believes the pandemic may play a part, along with them not having their own delivery service.
“We don’t have as many orders in as much as last year and I’m thinking maybe people are thinking about ordering through deliveries and stuff like that and that cannot be done until Sunday,” Shamma said.
They’ve got over 2,000 preordered wings on standby but expect to get more orders over the weekend.
Store manager Muhammed Jammeh says with the help of delivery services like Grubhub and Postmates, they’ll have more time to focus on the kitchen and bagging items.
“It saves us time as well because before we had DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub we were the ones delivering ourselves,” Jammeh said.
Hawthorne’s Pizza on 7th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood is bringing in more employees to keep up with the demand while they make their signature New York Style pizza.
Store manager Christopher Mullis says they’ll be bringing in more of their employees to handle the to-go stations and kitchen.
“It’s crucial, we couldn’t get the volume out in the amount of time we have allotted to do so without it. It would be impossible,” Mullis said.
Mullis says they’ve also been taking pre-orders and doing promotions all week and believes they will have a lot of deliveries on game day.
While it’ll be a frenzy of phone calls and to-go orders, both are looking forward to the added sales and their loyal customers.
“I’m absolutely sure we’re going to see a lot of familiar faces,” Mullis said.
“This is really one of the best enjoyable times throughout the whole year,” Shamma said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.