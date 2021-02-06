How to avoid cold weather fire dangers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s lighting the fireplace, opening the oven door or turning on a space heater, people want to stay warm on cold winter days which can sometimes lead to bad habits and behaviors causing fatal fires.
“As far as our fire fatality record in this state 2020, we’re still compiling the numbers, but it’s not going to be a very pretty year,” State Fire Marshall Scott Pilgreen said.
In 2020, around 90 fatal fires happened, and Pilgreen says about five have happened this year.
Those numbers can decrease if people properly warm their homes.
If you light your fireplace, properly discard your wood when you are done.
“You want to make sure that all the hot embers are gone in the fireplace before you actually dispose of it inside of a garbage can or outside in a yard because the last thing you want is for you to go to sleep, and then you wake up and your backyard is on fire,” Montgomery Fire and Rescue Captain KR Peoples said.
Space heater also cause home fires. It’s suggested to plug them directly in the wall and have a 3 feet barrier around the space heater.
“If you don’t, something can get a little too close to that space heater and start a fire,” Peoples said.
Ultimately, never leave anything unattended and check your appliances.
“Make sure that they’re operating properly make sure they have proper distance because I’m not trying to make anyone paranoid but let’s be safe and let’s not have something occur and we do not live to regret it,” Pilgreen said.
You will also want to check your smoke detectors.
Fire experts say make sure they are up to date, and you change the batteries once a month.
