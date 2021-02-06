1 injured, flames coming from commercial building in three-alarm fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured as firefighters battled flames coming from a commercial building in a three-alarm fire in east Charlotte Friday evening.
The fire happened at a multi-story commercial building on East Independence Boulevard at Pierson Drive. Officials say smoke and flames were showing on the second floor.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
A total of 68 firefighters controlled the incident in 22 minutes. There were no injuries to firefighters.0
The fire is under investigation and officials have not released any other details.
