First Alert for winter weather tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s start with the good news. Most of your Saturday will end up dry. Highs will reach the low 50s. If you have anything you want to do during the day today, go for it!
This evening is when things start to ramp up. Rain moves into our South Carolina counties around dinner time and it moves to the north from there. Through the evening, we will all see precipitation. For the Charlotte area, and points south and east, this will be mainly a rain event. There could be some snowflakes or a bit of sleet mixing in but not much accumulation is expected.
Mountains - You should see a change-over to snow this evening. While there could be some sleet mixing in during the night, you will see accumulations of 1-3″ on average. There could be up to 6″ at the higher elevations.
Foothills - This seems to be the transition zone this time. There will be times when you see rain, sleet and some snow too. Accumulations will be from a trace, up to 2″.
This will all move out during the morning on Sunday. The rest of the day won’t be half bad. If you have outdoor plans for the Super Bowl, temperatures will reach the low 50s in the afternoon and fall through the 40s during the evening. It should be dry though.
Monday will be mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. Tuesday will bring a small shower chance as temps climb to the mid 50s. Wednesday is also quiet with highs in the mid 50s.
The end of the week brings another shot at rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
