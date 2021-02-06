First Alert for late Saturday into early Sunday with rain and snow chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning, with rain, a wintry mix, and snow possible across parts of the WBTV viewing area.
Charlotte will mainly stay rain, with some sleet and snow mixed in at times, yet a few icy spots will be possible Sunday morning, as temperatures will start off around freezing.
The NC foothills have a better chance for a sleet and snow mix, which could create some icy spots along the I-40 corridor. The NC mountains have the best chance for accumulating snow, where 3″ to 6″+ snowfall will be possible into early Sunday.
Saturday will start off with partly cloudy skies early, yet clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon, with evening rain showers developing. Saturday morning low temperatures will start off around 30 degrees in Charlotte, with 20s for the mountains. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in Charlotte and the piedmont, with afternoon highs around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Rain, sleet, and snow will become widespread Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with Sunday morning low temperatures hovering at or below freezing for most of the WBTV viewing area. Sunday morning will start off with some lingering precipitation early, with clearing skies throughout the day. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 51 degrees toward Charlotte, to mid-30s toward Boone.
Monday looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
A few daily rain showers (to wintry mix in the mountains) look possible Tuesday through Friday, yet there are still questions about timing and precipitation coverage. High temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with upper 40s Thursday and Friday. The mountains will see high temperatures mainly in the 40s for midweek next week.
Stay safe, and be careful if you have to do any traveling late Saturday into early Sunday.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
