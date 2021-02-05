Winter Weather Advisory issued for NC mountains as rain rolls across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the mountains Friday morning. A First Alert is in effect for our area through noon.
There will be rain in most places, including the Charlotte Metro, but there are a few small pockets of a wintry mix in the higher elevations. It all moves out of the area by mid-morning.
Saturday is calm, but rain and snow chance are back in the forecast for Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A First Alert is in effect for late Saturday and early Sunday.
