Two arrested in drug, child neglect case

GRANITE FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested Friday for crimes related to drug distribution and child neglect in Great Falls, S.C.
Ashley McKenzie and Timothy Jacob Seegars were arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. McKenzie was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine 28 grams, but less than 100 grams, distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful neglect of a child (two counts), unlawful distribution of methamphetamine in the presence of a child (two counts).
Seegars was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Both McKenzie and Seegars are being housed in the Chester County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.