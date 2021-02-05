Racoon off Carmel Station Avenue tests positive for rabies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County’s first confirmed rabies case of 2021 has been reported.
Residents of Carmel Station Avenue in Charlotte will receive a notification that a racoon in the area tested positive for rabies.
Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control say there were no human exposures. Two dogs were exposed, and both received a rabies booster within 72 hours of exposures.
Anyone with questions may call Carson Phillips at 980-314-9214 or Jose Pena at 980-314-9210.
