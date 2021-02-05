Racoon off Carmel Station Avenue tests positive for rabies

Racoon off Carmel Station Avenue tests positive for rabies
AP Raccoon (Source: AP)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County’s first confirmed rabies case of 2021 has been reported.

Residents of Carmel Station Avenue in Charlotte will receive a notification that a racoon in the area tested positive for rabies.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control say there were no human exposures. Two dogs were exposed, and both received a rabies booster within 72 hours of exposures.

Anyone with questions may call Carson Phillips at 980-314-9214 or Jose Pena at 980-314-9210.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.