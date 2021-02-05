Parents concerned COVID-19 positive family members not getting proper care in jail

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) -Two people reached out to WBTV with concerns their sons are not getting the treatment they deserve at the York County Detention Center.
They are just two of 60 inmates at the jail who have tested positive for COVID-19. The two are claiming their sons are not getting medical treatment.
The jail is a confined space with more than 320 people living there at a time. Time has shown multiple people can get COVID-19 quickly in similar places like nursing homes. The York County Sheriff’s Office says it is following guidance on reducing the spread. The two dads say they are not convinced.
”I know they in jail and they’ve done something wrong but they’re still human beings,” says William Barrett.
His son has been in jail a few months now. He is one of 60 inmates at the York County Detention Center with COVID-19. He tested positive in the first round of testing WBTV learned about on January 25th. The detention center staff tested every single inmate, about 327, during this time.
”It scares me to death,” says Barrett. It’s a terrible thing he’s in jail like this and they’re not doing anything for any of them.”
I also talked with Jim Erickson whose son has the same concerns. Erickson sent an email saying he is worried about the total isolation his son is in. The inmates are on what is referred to as a 23-1. They are in their cells for 23 hours and get one hour of socially-distanced recreation time.
”It’s been difficult for everybody,” says York County Sheriff’s spokesperson Trent Faris.
WBTV brought the concerns of the dads to Faris. The first was the no medical treatment claim.
”I’m gonna have to say that’s false. Our nurses work all the time. They have worked diligently to take care of every inmate,” says Faris.
Faris sent a list of medications nurses or doctors give the inmates after being tested. A negative close contact or asymptomatic positive gets medication. The medication includes vitamin C, Zinc and Aspirin. A positive case gets a couple extra medicines, Decadron and Z-pak, to fight symptoms. All of this is provided free, according to Faris.
Negative close contacts have to take a 14-day quarantine. The quarantine follows Centers for Disease Control guidance, according to Faris. He says the inmates stay inside a cell block together. He says they are allowed two to three hours of recreation time per day. WBTV asked if they negative cases can co-mingle, since COVID-19 symptoms can sometimes take days to show up even after a negative test. Faris said yes, but with social distancing and masks.
The positive cases also stay in a separate block together. Faris says they stay in their cells for 23 hours a day. This is one of the major concerns the two fathers had. They feel like it is not fair to keep their sons locked up when they did nothing to catch COVID-19.
”Yeah it sounds bad and they don’t like it,” says Faris. “But it’s the best way to prevent any other spread throughout the facility.”
Faris says everyone in the jail wears a mask. Inmates are given a mask. People have started to be tested regularly, something that was happening on Thursday. Social distancing is used in any space bigger than six feet and he says inmates and staff regularly clean each jail cell.
Faris says inmates coming in are immediately given a mask and tested for COVID-19 as well.
Both Erickson and Barrett just want to know someone cares about their sons.
”It’s not his fault they got COVID. It’s not the other ones fault they got COVID,” says Barrett.
South Carolina is one of the few states that does not have a vaccination plan for people in jail.
