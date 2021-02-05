Parents concerned COVID-19 positive family members not getting proper care in jail

Negative close contacts have to take a 14-day quarantine. The quarantine follows Centers for Disease Control guidance, according to Faris. He says the inmates stay inside a cell block together. He says they are allowed two to three hours of recreation time per day. WBTV asked if they negative cases can co-mingle, since COVID-19 symptoms can sometimes take days to show up even after a negative test. Faris said yes, but with social distancing and masks.