Novant Health to host second mass vaccination clinic in Charlotte this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health will hold a second mass vaccination clinic in Charlotte for those 65 and older after receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In partnership with the Hornets and the Spectrum Center, Novant will host a mass vaccination event on Saturday, February 13 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. This is in addition to the mass vaccination event Novant is hosting Saturday, February 6 at the Park Expo.
Novant says the Spectrum Center is the most accessible location in uptown Charlotte.
“Our goal next Saturday is to continue vaccinating Charlotteans 65+, including community heroes from teachers to first responders,” a Novant Health spokesperson says.
Novant learned they will have an additional allocation of over 4,000 doses.
The healthcare system will have more details to share in the coming days about scheduling.
Novant Health plans to administer more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents at the Park Expo on Briar Creek Road Saturday, Feb. 6. The event will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“Due to limited supply allocated by NCDHHS, the event is by appointment only,” Novant says. As of Friday, all appointments have been filled. If community members show up without an appointment, they will be asked to schedule one at a later date.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine at the event include:
- Residents age 65 and older
- Novant Health leadership
- Novant Health team members
- Novant Health volunteers
