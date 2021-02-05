Novant Health holding mass vaccination clinic in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health plans to administer more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents this weekend.
Novant is holding its first mass vaccination clinic at the Park Expo on Briar Creek Road Saturday, Feb. 6. The event will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“Due to limited supply allocated by NCDHHS, the event is by appointment only,” Novant says. As of Friday, all appointments have been filled. If community members show up without an appointment, they will be asked to schedule one at a later date.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine at the event include:
- Residents age 65 and older
- Novant Health leadership
- Novant Health team members
- Novant Health volunteers
