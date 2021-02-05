N.C. foothills prepare for possible snow

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Department of Transportation Highway crews worked Friday to prepare for winter weather that’s expected over the weekend.
The storm was not expected when forecasts came out Thursday, but 24 hours later, Maintenance Engineer Jim Pendry had folks prepping for it.
“We’ll be ready for whatever happens,” he said.
There has been many nights of freezing weather and icy spots to deal with, but no major winter events yet.
Forecasters say several inches of snow could fall in the foothills. It will all depend on timing of the moisture, and temperature.
Drivers are urged to use caution from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon and pay attention to forecasts and current conditions.
DOT crews say they will do what it takes to keep roads clear but ask people to have patience as the storm rolls through.
“We’ll be okay,” said Pendry.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.