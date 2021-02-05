10 months later, researchers learn more than expected in COVID-19 Community Research Partnership

“What we’re seeing in real life is actually mirroring what we saw in the trials. So, you know, that was the data that came out with the trials is 95 percent effective. And we’re actually seeing not necessarily effective, because we haven’t been able to show you know infection yet, but we are showing that antibodies being developed in that 90 to 95% of people after their second dose. And again, some people are showing that after the first dose antibody development,” Dr. McCurdy said.