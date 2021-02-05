Maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School dies after battle with COVID-19

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School has died after a battle with COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Hickory Public Schools says Larry Conger got sick over the holidays, and by Jan. 1, he was admitted to Catawba Hospital. Officials say Conger did not get sick at school.
Conger died Thursday at age 66 just weeks before his birthday on Feb. 17.
“We all loved him, our hearts are broken,” the spokesperson said.
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School wrote a Facebook post, paying respects to Conger.
“HCAM’s faculty and staff would like to personally send our condolences to the family of Larry Conger and the Hickory High School family. Larry was a great person and a dedicated employee for Hickory Public Schools,” the post read.
Hickory High School Softball also posted a message of condolences and love for Conger.
“Rest In Peace Larry! I hope you knew what you meant to the school and all of the current and past students, teachers, and staff! You will be missed, but never forgotten!,” the post read.
