FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch in effect as fast-moving storm brings snow, sleet & rain to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll wrap up Friday with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 50s in the Piedmont.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the High Country will stick around the 30s and 40s as gusty winds rush over the mountains.
Overnight temperatures will be much cooler in comparison to this morning. In fact, we’ll start out with temperatures in the lower 30s Saturday morning with a great deal of sunshine before clouds roll back into the area.
By Saturday evening, another system will zip through the region bringing rain, snow, and sleet through Sunday morning.
A First Alert has been issued for Saturday evening through Sunday morning for the mostly overnight weather event.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the N.C. mountains through noon on Sunday.
Even with temperature nearing the freezing mark across the Piedmont, the bulk of the snow accumulation - up to 3″ to 6″ in the mountains and northern Foothills, with lesser amounts near or below 3″ expected in neighborhoods between I-40 and I-85 with mostly rain and potentially a wintry mix in Charlotte south of I-85.
This is a very fluid forecast, and precipitation types, and amounts will be based on temperatures up above and on the surface.
But don’t worry if you have outdoor Super Bowl plans, partly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday afternoon.
We’ll get a rain break Monday, but rain can’t be ruled out as the week goes on.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
