First Alert Friday morning, with more rain possible this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning, as a cold front moves across the area. Rain should be light, and quick moving, with more breaks of sunshine for Friday afternoon.
The NC mountains may have a little rain-snow mix for early Friday morning, as temperatures will be hovering around freezing at daybreak, with morning temperatures starting off around 40 degrees in Charlotte. Friday afternoon high temperatures look to range from the upper 50s toward Charlotte, to upper 30s toward Boone and the mountains.
Saturday will start off with sunshine, yet clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon, with a few evening rain showers possible. Saturday morning low temperatures will start off in the 20s, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s toward Charlotte and the piedmont, with upper 30s for the mountains.
The latest weather data shows more widespread rain developing Saturday night into Sunday morning, with snow possible across the NC foothills and mountains.
Sunday morning low temperatures look to range from the lower 30s around Charlotte, to mid-20s in the mountains. At this point, the better chance for precipitation looks to be confined to Sunday morning, with for drying expected for Sunday afternoon and evening.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures look to range from the lower 50s around Charlotte, to upper 30s around Boone.
Monday looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
A few daily rain showers (to wintry mix in the mountains) look possible Tuesday through Friday, yet there are still questions about timing and precipitation coverage. High temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with mid-40s by Thursday. The mountains will see high temperatures mainly in the 40s for midweek next week.
Have your umbrella for early Friday morning, and stay updated with the latest forecast for the weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
