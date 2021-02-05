Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man suspected of robbing multiple T-Mobile stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man suspected of robbing multiple T-Mobile stores in Charlotte.
Both incidents happened in the last month. The first robbery happened Wednesday, January 20 at the T-Mobile store located at 4422 E. Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte.
Surveillance video from the store shows a T-Mobile employee scurry away as the suspect enters the business. Police said the suspect threatened to shoot the worker.
“The victim (was) afraid for his life because the suspect threatened him with a gun then opened the door and backed up and let the suspect go to the register and take out the money,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The detective said the man fled from the store after stealing cash.
The second incident happened Monday, January 25 at the T-Mobile store located at 4651 South Blvd. in south Charlotte. Surveillance footage from the business shows a man enter the store and approach the employees in the business.
“The suspect walks inside the business, pulls a gun out and demands cash,” explained Johnson.
The surveillance video shows the suspect usher two employees to the back of the store. One of the employees appears to bag up cash and hand it over to the suspect. After receiving the money, the man leaves the business.
Johnson said it is not uncommon for a suspect to target the same type of business for multiple crimes.
“We don’t know who this suspect is. He may have some sort of relationship with this business so we’re looking at all options. Everything’s on the table,” said the detective.
Police think the man could be anywhere from 5′8″ to 5′10″ with a medium build.
Detectives do have one clue regarding the investigation. Police said the suspect left an orange, white and blue hooded sweatshirt near the scene of one of the robberies.
Johnson is hoping the public can help police identify the man before another business is targeted.
“We want people to feel like they can go to work, make money and feed their families in a safe manner,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robberrs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.