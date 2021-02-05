Community meeting held to discuss proposed developments on Pinky’s West Side Grill parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The empty parking lot next to Pinky’s West Side Grill is up for grabs.
The plans for new developments on the lot came as a shock to both owners and neighbors, which is why city planners held a community meeting Thursday.
“I’m sad to think that we could lose our parking but with all growth good changes come,” said Owner Andy Cauble.
“With all the condos and everything coming into the neighborhood we’re getting swallowed up,” said Pinky’s chef Greg Auten.
A rezoning petition has been filed with the city of Charlotte regarding the 0.225 acres along with a proposed site plan amendment.
Planners say they are working with this beloved restaurant staple to make sure it has the required amount of parking to remain compliant with the city.
“Building and parking arrangements will not change. We’re simply changing the technical requirement for the minimum required parking for Pinky’s to operate at that location,” said planning consultant Walter Fields.
Planners assured Pinky’s and people in the community that the restaurant will remain the same despite changes to the lot space.
“Everything that you’re familiar with in terms of the outdoor patio and the landscaping around the edge and parking and so forth remains the same,” Fields said.
Both Cauble and Auten said they will talk with neighboring businesses about renting parking spots. There will be multiple meetings over the next couple of months before the amendment is added to the Charlotte City Council agenda in April.
