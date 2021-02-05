Chef Jill’s Tampa Bay Style Cuban with Crispy Gulf Shrimp Recipe

Place flour, cornstarch, salt and pepper into a ziplock bag and blend evenly. Drain and dry shrimp with a paper towel. Place shrimp into bag and close tightly. Shake thoroughly until all shrimp are evenly coated with flour mixture. Spray air fryer basket lightly and add shrimp, without crowding them, then spray top of shrimp lightly with cooking spray. “Fry” for 4-5 minutes until crispy and slightly curled but not overcooked. Take out and assemble on sandwiches (see below)