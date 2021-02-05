59 charged on 140 drug charges in Concord after yearlong investigation

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged 59 people with 140 drug charges in Concord after a yearlong narcotics investigation.
The Concord Police Department’s Special Operations Division has concluded a yearlong drug investigation aimed at those responsible for distributing narcotics throughout the City of Concord and their involvement in the organized drug trade.
The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, United States Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Kannapolis Police Department all provided assistance and support with the investigations.
As a result of the investigation, 59 people were charged on 140 criminal charges.
Also during the investigation $1,000,942.00 in US currency was seized along with 21 firearms. Investigators recovered 450 pounds of marijuana, 17.25 ounces of cocaine, 6.07 ounces of methamphetamines, 5.82 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, 2.7 ounces of MDMA, and 27 dosage units of various controlled substances.
Those arrested and their charges are listed below:
- David Devon Cooke - Trafficking in Crack Cocaine, PWISD Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep CS
- Liam Connor Stewart - Trafficking in Marijuana, Sell Marijuana
- Timothy R. Streater - Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Methamphetamines, Possession of Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Untearda Ray Massey - Sell Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana
- Quadell Dashawn Howie - PWISD Crack Cocaine
- Joshua Gene Gray - PWISD Counterfeit CS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jeremy Jamar Franklin and Valerie Alexis Franklin - Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a CS, PWISD Marijuana, Sell Cocaine, Child Abuse (M)
- Nijel La’Te Hitchcock - PWISD Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resist, Obstruct, and Delay
- Angelo La’Te Hitchcock - Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Sicerra Nicole Bowles - (F) Possession of MDMA
- Joshua Robert Cress - (F) Possession of Methamphetamine
- Steven Dravon Howie Jr. - Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, Trafficking in MDMA
- Freddy Anthony Gray - (F) Possession of Heroin
- Sammie E. Kenty Jr. - Trafficking in Methamphetamine, PWISD Crack Cocaine, PWISD Alprazolam, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep CS, (M) Possession of Diazepam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Marcus Ontorio Howard - PWISD Heroin, PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Joshua Dale Ussery - Trafficking in Heroin Apprehended, (F) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Trent Ramon Jordan - (F) Possession of Crack Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a CS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Michael Clinton Jr. - Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, (M) Possession of Marijuana
- Latrell Arness Fleming - PWISD Marijuana, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a CS
- Melvin Jones Jr. - PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Loretta Mae Edwards - Trafficking in Marijuana, PWISD Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep as CS
- Stoney Holland Hight - PWISD Methamphetamine, PWISD Fentanyl
- Stephanie Bernal-Lagarda - PWISD Marijuana, PWISD Methamphetamines
- Jason E. Damms - Sale/Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Ashton Nichole Lefler - Sale/Deliver of Methamphetamine
- Julius Stacey Smith Jr. - (M) Flee to Elude Arrest
- Malik Anthony Crowl - Sell/Deliver Heroin, (F) Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- James Tyrone Kiser - PWISD Crack Cocaine, Resist, Obstruct, and Delay
- Edward Lee Lyerly - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (5 counts)
- Keith Everett Maxwell - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- Travis Lee Butler - Sell Methamphetamine
- Jaylin Nicole Hooper - Sell Methamphetamine
- William Eugene Baldwin - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- Laquette Marshon Kelly - Sell Cocaine (2 counts)
- Tina Ann Hunsucker - Conspiracy to Sell Oxycodone
- Ronnie Lee Simmons Jr. - Sell Oxycodone
- Ronald Antwan Lynch - Sell Heroin, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Rodrigus Maurice Montgomery - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
- Marlon Dewayne Garlin - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Labrian Rashone Cagler - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Kathleen Chambers Young - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Anthony Jack Crudup - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Rosella Lynch Wright - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- Dennis Paul Overcash - Sell/Deliver Heroin (2 counts)
- Charles Mann III - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- Brandon Anthony Colbert - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (6 counts)
- Jordindal Quantarus Parks - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Harry Nathanial Ford - Trafficking in Cocaine (5 counts), Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Frank Nathan Underwood - Trafficking in Cocaine, Sell/Deliver Cocaine
The below people are still wanted and have not been arrested:
- James Tyrone Kiser - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
- John Willie Bradshaw - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
- Andre Marese Brown - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Billy Ray Brown - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
- Jermichael Dashan Black - Sell Counterfeit Controlled Substances
- Michelle Yvette Jackson - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- Otecques Jamar Bell - Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Roddy Eugene Mitchell - Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
