Arrests made in deadly Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Detectives have arrested two individuals in connection with a deadly shooting on Jan. 23 off McShae Road in Rock Hill, S.C.
Officers arrested Khalil Lahenra Robinson on Feb. 4 and charged him with voluntary manslaughter. Robinson’s bond was denied.
The next day, Christopher Lamont McCollough was taken into custody and served with drug related charges in connection with the homicide.
“After weeks of diligent investigation our detectives believe these are the people responsible for the unnecessary death of Paul Harts,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
The arrest comes almost two weeks after Paul Harts was shot in a home on McShae Road. Harts later died at the hospital.
More charges may be pending, and this case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.