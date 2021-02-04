Your COVID-19 questions answered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -WBTV is getting answers to some of your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wearing a mask after vaccination:
Health officials are encouraging those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine to continue wearing a mask and socially distancing as much as possible even after vaccination. So, our first question is why?
If I get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, why do I still need to wear a mask and social distance?
WBTV asked Tryon Medical Partners’ Dr. Ryan Shelton. The short answer is that researchers still don’t know if you can spread the virus after you’re vaccinated. So, it is better to be safe and wear the mask, than sorry.
“The two vaccines we have now, they are extremely affective, like 95% effective, which is unheard of. So, but that’s not 100% so it’s not perfect, and we’re only in the beginning of this process, so masks still help slow the spread,” Dr. Shelton explained. “That’s why you know wearing the mask would still be that extra insurance that you know, if perhaps you were able to pass it. Which again I think is will be shown to be highly unlikely, if at all.
If researchers later find out that once you’re vaccinated, you cannot spread the coronavirus, Dr. Shelton said there are still other benefits to continue wearing your masks. For example, health leaders attribute mask wearing and social distancing to why we’re seeing little to no flu activity this year.
Side Effects:
It is not uncommon to feel soreness at the injection site, fatigue, a low-grade fever, and achiness. Most people are reporting they feel worse symptoms after the second dose. WBTV asked Tryon Medical Partners Dr. Ryan Shelton why.
Why do we feel side effects, and why are they often worse after the second dose?
“So, if we think about what, what does that really mean in terms of your body’s immune system? It is mounting a protective response. So, with that second dose, it is recognizing coronavirus. It is mounting that protective response, which is what we want,” Dr. Shelton explained.
If you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr. Shelton recommends you wait at least 30 days after your diagnosis before you receive the vaccine.
So, our next question is If you have had COVID-19 before, will you feel different or worse side effects from the vaccine than someone who has not been infected with the virus?
“It’s variable actually, so if you have had the illness, it sometimes people who get the first vaccine feel those usual second vaccine side effects,” Dr. Shelton said. “You know, with the first one, so sometimes, and that makes sense too, because your body knows what that is, so it’s not completely foreign, so the immune system response is more. You know, robust in that case, but that’s not universal.”
Keep in mind, it takes a few weeks after your second dose of the vaccine for it to fully take effect.
So, it is possible to get the virus in the few weeks after your second dose. It is also possible to get the virus in between your first and second dose.
Vaccine effects on the COVID-19 trends:
Recently, there has been a dip in the number of cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations.
We asked if the trends going down because people are starting to get vaccinated?
“I think we saw a post-holiday kind of surge and number of COVID cases because of our behaviors, human behavior,” Dr. Shelton said. “The numbers are trending down a little right now, which is great. Hospitalizations have dropped a little, so I think that has more to do with-- I know that has more to do with just timing and what we’re doing rather than the vaccine.”
It is unclear when we will start to see the vaccine affecting the trends. According to the CDC, researchers are still unsure of what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci and other infectious disease specialists have estimated 85 percent or more of the population would need the vaccine to reach herd immunity.
