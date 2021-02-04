University City accident leaves one dead, another seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an accident that left one dead and another seriously injured early Thursday morning.
The wreck took place near the 3700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard in the University City area.
Officers were called to the wreck just after 1:30 a.m. Two cars, a 2016 Maserati Ghibli S and a 2015 Sion FR-S, were involved.
Kevin Samkia, the driver of the Maserati, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Sion, Estuardo Menchu Cocinero, was pronounced deceased on scene, and his family has been notified of his death.
According to officers, preliminary investigation indicates the Maserati was speeding northbound on East W.T. Harris Boulevard when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected which caused the Maserati to travel back onto the road, over the grassy median and into the oncoming southbound lanes, where it struck the Scion head-on.
The accident caused both vehicles to go off the right side of the southbound lanes where a post-crash fire started.
Neither speed nor impairment are suspected to be contributing factors to the collision on the part of the driver of the Scion. Excessive speed and impairment are contributing factors for, the driver of the Maserati.
Warrants for the arrest of Samkia have been issued with the charges of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving. These warrants will be served on Samkia upon his release from the hospital.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, ext. 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
