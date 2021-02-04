‘They miss their Gamma’: Rock Hill families hopeful for safe in-person visits after 2nd dose of vaccines

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Some long-term care facility residents in Rock Hill are receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
For those living there and their families, it’s a sign of hope that soon they will be able to connect again. But this time in person.
Some of these family members live just minutes away from their parents but haven’t been able to see them in weeks. Families say their tired of distanced visits through windows and are ready to be back in person once it’s safe for everyone to do so.
“It’s hard. I have three kids and they miss their Gamma,” said Lottie Moody, whose mom lives at HaborChase of Riverwalk in Rock Hill.
Lottie gets a COVID test every 28 days just to see her mom for errands.
“That’s kind of our thing when I get to take her to doctors appointments, it’s like a gift because I get to be with her.”
Residents here got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday through the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care facilities.
“If I focus on the negative, it will be horrible. I focus on the positive. I know there’s an end in sight, I know it won’t be like this forever,” said Moody.
The executive director at HarborChase says after Thursday’s vaccination clinic at the facility, 95% of their residents will be vaccinated. He’s hopeful they’ll be able to adjust their visitation policies sooner rather than later. But for now, until more people are vaccinated and there’s more herd immunity, visits will still be restricted.
