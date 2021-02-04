Student charged with rape on high school campus in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A student has been charged with rape on a high school campus in Iredell County from December.
On Dec. 2, 2020, officials say a student at South Iredell High School reported a rape to school administration that happened on campus.
Once the Troutman Police received this report, officials say a criminal investigation was conducted.
After a lengthy investigation, with evidence obtained and a discussion with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, another student at school was charged with second degree forcible rape, two counts of second degree sexual offense and first degree kidnapping
The names cannot be released due to ages. The above charges were filed with the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The Iredell-Statesville School District cooperated fully with the Troutman Police Department during the investigation. There are no other details about this case.
