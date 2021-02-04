State lawmakers who represent Rowan to speak at Rowan Chamber Power In Partnership breakfast

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the next Power in Partnership (PIP) program will feature the annual State Legislative Session. The virtual program is scheduled for Thurs., February 18, 7:30 a.m.
All four State Legislators that represent portions of Rowan County are confirmed to speak:
* State Sen. Carl Ford
* State Rep. Julia Howard
* State Rep. Wayne Sasser
* State Rep. Harry Warren
The purpose of the event is to hear from State Legislators on how they are going to help move Rowan County forward during the 2021 State Legislative Session. The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee has developed a list of Priority Projects and Business Advocacy issues for the Legislators.
The PIP events will be held the Third Thursday of the Month from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
The Spring Season of PIP programs include:
- March 18 - Salute to Agri-business with noted author Michelle Payn, sponsored by F & M Bank
- April 16 – Annual Meeting, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 20 – Leadership Rowan Graduation with Keynote Speaker: Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks on Rowan Brand, sponsored by Duke Energy
The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day with the PIP and then get a deep dive into sessions focused on important aspects of the community.
The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. The cost is $99 for members; $225 for non-members.
Please join us for this upcoming program. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Feb. 16 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
