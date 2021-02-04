South Charlotte daycare owner reflects on tornado that hit neighborhood one year ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has almost been one year since tornados ravaged several neighborhoods across the greater Charlotte area.
February 6, 2020 started as a typical day for Sherri Wellman.
She operates a daycare for five children out of her south Charlotte home, near Matthews.
When she saw tornado warnings on TV, she pulled the children out of the playroom to seek shelter in the back of the house. Minutes later, trees crashed through the roof and into that playroom.
“It seemed like both the shortest year ever and the longest year ever if that makes any sense,” Sherri Wellman tells WBTV.
Looking back, Wellman still shudders at the close call.
“When I think about what could have happened instead, it’s terrifying,” she said. “I can’t imagine not being able to give their babies back at the end of the day.”
The words “I Survived the Matthews Tornado” and the hand prints of the five babies she saved are framed in the newly constructed playroom.
The playhouse and photos on the wall are some of the few items that could be salvaged after trees crashed through the ceiling.
Wellman was able to continue daycare in a rental house across the street while her home was being repaired, until 2020 threw another curveball.
“I was shut down starting March 17 and I did not reopen until August,” she said.
Coronavirus changed the way she operates, but it did not keep the families from returning.
Lauren Schultz’ daughter was just 6 months old when the tornado hit.
“I knew if Abigail is gonna be safe with anyone, it’s Sherri,” Schultz said. “So for me there was never a fear or hesitation about sending her back.”
In some ways making it out of a tornado prepared Wellman to make it through the pandemic.
“I was just like why not it’s 2020!” she said.
She is keeping perspective through whatever unknown comes next.
“Nobody was hurt,” she said. “The houses can be fixed, all the lives that could have been lost weren’t. I just feel blessed that everything turned out the way it did.”
The other takeaway for Wellman is the goodness in people.
She was overwhelmed by the donations from families, friends and even strangers that helped her to continue what she loves to do.
