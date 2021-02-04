Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Gaston County man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 91-year-old man is missing in Gaston County and there is some concern for his safety.
Donald Edwin Jay, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Kelly Road in Mount Holly.
Jay is described as being around 5′10″ and 185 pounds with short white hair and brown eyes.
He drives a 1997 White Mazda pickup truck with North Carolina license plate number XVB1132.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.