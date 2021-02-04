School bus involved in head-on accident in Caldwell Co.

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County school bus was involved in a head-on collision early this morning.
Troopers responded to a crash involving a school bus and 1999 GMC SUV around 6:55 a.m. near Temple Hill Church Road.
Initial investigations reveal the SUV was speeding, lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the school bus head-on.
The driver of the SUV has been identified as Jordan Tyler Wike. He received minor injuries and has been charged with reckless driving and driving left of center.
At the time of the accident, there were seven students from Granite Falls Middle School riding the bus. There were no reported injuries, but multiple students were taken to the hospital by their parents for evaluation.
