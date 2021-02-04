Preliminary work underway for new dog adoption center in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A very ambitious goal has been reached that will soon mean a new dog adoption center will be built in Rowan County. A group called Shelter Guardians is working with the county on the $2.3 million project.
Preliminary work is underway to prepare the site that is on a lot on front of the current Rowan Animal Shelter.
Chris Bradshaw is the general contractor for the new dog adoption center, but as a dog owner and lover, it’s also a project that he has put his heart into.
“At this time, I think they’re more important than ever because people are closed in, the don’t have the one-on-one contact with other people, and an animal, it doesn’t talk back, they’re very loyal,” Bradshaw said.
Some preliminary work is already being done where the new facility will be built. The new facility will be an11,600 square foot structure with lots of room for dogs and potential owners to get to know each other.
“They can go out and see, interview the family and see the different animals that are available.” Bradshaw said. “This will be a nice atmosphere for them to take the dogs and actually see what they will be like.”
There will be private rooms where potential adopter and dog can get away from other people, noise, and other animals, and get the chance to see if the adoption is a good fit for all.
According to the Shelter Guardians web site, the Dog Adoption Center will also offer a surgery and spay/neuter room, surgery prep room, large dog recovery wards, small dog recovery suites, and adoptable dog suites. The kennels will include automatic watering and built in raised beds for improved health, comfort, and easier cleaning. There will be a separate “Puppy Palace” room to house the puppies and small dogs.
There will also be a dog food prep kitchen, a laundry and clean linen room, and a professional bathing and grooming room. With another 42 large dog kennels and four (4) giant dog kennels, this volunteer-friendly environment will offer a less stressful and healthier environment for the dogs and a safer environment for the volunteers and staff. There will also be ample space to provide spay and neuter surgeries for every dog and cat before they are adopted.
The idea for the center came from Nina Dix, the co-founder and president of Shelter Guardians, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rowan County Animal Shelter. SG is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was founded in June 2014 with a mission to make the Rowan County Animal Shelter “a healthier and less stressful place for homeless animals while they await adoption.”
To honor her work, Bradshaw said that the center would be named in honor of Nina Dix.
“This has been like the icing on the cake, this dog adoption center,” Bradshaw said. “The fact is that Nina Dix has done so much to bring this along and help it evolve.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.