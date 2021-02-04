Offender with pre-existing condition dies after contracting COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women offender has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The offender had pre-existing medical conditions, and was in her early 70s.
“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee.
The offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24. She was hospitalized on Jan. 3. Her condition worsened, and she died on Feb. 4.
Given her family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.
