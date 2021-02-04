N.C. group offering over-the-phone assistance for seniors signing up for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, those in long term care facilities have had the vaccines brought to them, but for those who live on their own, they are on their own to make the appointment.
We’ve taken a lot of calls from some of our older viewers who don’t have a computer- or just don’t know how to make an appointment on line. That might be you, or your mom or your dad.
One North Carolina-based organization is stepping in to help.
Michele Cook works for All About Seniors magazine, which publishes information on events. But she says there hasn’t been much to report on.
“So many things going on and it all came to a big halt,” Cook said.
It’s making it hard for some seniors to know where to go and how to sign up for the vaccine.
Even with her help, she says her 80-year-old mother is still waiting on an appointment. It weighs on her because her father died from covid-19 last year.
“He was in a skilled nursing home in Georgia and in late April it came into the building,” she said.
The North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry is filling that gap.
“We will do what we call holding their hands to make it possible to get them signed up,” Dr. Sandy Gregory of NCBAM said.
All you have to do is call their hotline at 1-877-506-2226 and they can get on the internet for you.
“They’re able to go onto that website and make that appointment and make sure that person understands and have that information,” he said.
They can also drive you to your appointment.
“We have close to 40,000 in our database of volunteers that we can call on,” he said.
They can also answer questions regarding the vaccine and provider options in your area.
If you are in Mecklenburg County needing a ride to the Bojangles Coliseum for your appointment, CATS is also stepping in. You can get a direct ride to your appointment from either the Charlotte Transportation Center or the Eastland Community Transit Center.
Mecklenburg County is fully booked for the first three weeks of February. They recommend you call one of the hospital systems if you are needing an appointment now.
You can call Atrium Health at 704-468-8888 or Novant Health at 855-NH-VAC-4U (855-648-2248).
