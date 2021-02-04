Man with 22 warrants out for vehicle thefts, break-ins turns himself in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Matthews has turned himself in.
Luke Booth, of Monroe, was identified as a suspect after a review of the evidence regarding several instances of vehicle thefts and break-ins starting in late 2020.
As a result, 22 warrants were issued for Booths arrest for his involvement in seven criminal cases.
Booth turned himself in Feb. 2. His charges include breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor breaking or entering, felony larceny, injury to personal property, larceny from motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and resisting public officer.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.