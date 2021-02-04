Iredell Co. assistant principal charged in sexual exploitation of a minor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Coddle Creek Elementary School assistant principal has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mooresville Police Department arrested Shaun Michael Bock after a report was filed in January alleging suspected sexual exploitation between Bock and a minor.
Bock was suspended Feb. 3 from Iredell-Statesville School District following the investigation. He had been employed with the school system since July 2020.
“We will work in full cooperation with authorities to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated,” said Superintendent Jeff James. “Our children are our most precious asset. Our job is to protect our children at all cost.”
Bock is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident, any other similar incidents, or anyone else who may be a victim, to please contact Detective Garron Lawing with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9007 or by email at glawing@mooresvillenc.gov.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.