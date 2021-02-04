Gov. Cooper recommends $695M investment into N.C.’s immediate needs for COVID-19 recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Coper is recommending a $695 million investment to address the state’s immediate needs for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper is recommending this as emergency recovery and resilience investments. The governor broke it down into three parts: defeating COVID, building back the economy and looking forward to building a more educated, skilled workforce.
“As we remain focused on keeping people safe and healthy, we must work to ensure that our state is in position to thrive both during and after the pandemic,” Gov. Cooper said. “We must make certain that North Carolina remains Strong, Resilient and Ready. This recommendation comes after consultation and input from both Republican and Democratic elected leaders, educators, health experts, businesses, workers and more.”
In addition to the federal allocation plan, the governor recommends investing $695 million from the state’s General Fund to address other immediate needs. Among the needs facing North Carolina businesses and people, the governor recommends addressing:
- $50 million for continued hazard duty pay for state employees on the frontlines of COVID-19, especially law enforcement and corrections personnel who face COVID-19 every day.
- $64.5 million for the replenishment of the North Carolina State Health Plan, which has incurred costs responding to COVID-19.
- $468 million for bonuses for educators and school personnel in public K-12 schools, community colleges and the university system. Educators were not a part of the raises approved in the last biennium for state employees. The governor is proposing one-time bonuses of $2,500 for teachers and principals, $1,500 for non-certified public school employees and $2,000 for employees with community colleges and universities.
- $30 million to extend high-speed internet to all corners of the state and other urgent connectivity initiatives, such as IT infrastructure, security for community colleges and enhancement of 35,000 hotspots used for education.
- $37 million to support small businesses that have suffered during the pandemic and often don’t have large cash reserves, including small business counselling, marketing for tourism and hospitality, ReTOOLNC program for historically underutilized businesses (HUBs), and the business loan program at Golden L.E.A.F.
- Expansion of state unemployment benefits, which are still among the lowest in the country. The governor says North Carolina should increase the maximum duration of benefits to 26 weeks and increase the maximum benefit from $350 to $500 per week.
The governor’s early plan calls for investing federal stimulus funds along with some state resources for immediate critical needs.
Governor Cooper’s plan would invest the state’s share of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 which was signed into law Dec. 27.
The federal appropriation totaled more than $4 billion for North Carolina. A fuller proposed biennial budget will be presented later in the legislative session.
The new federal funding is strictly proscribed, and with General Assembly appropriation would provide COVID-19 relief such as vaccines, more supplies to slow the virus spread, help for rent and utility bills, and more funding to put food on the table.
Federal funds will address:
- Approximately $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education institutions.
- $336 million for childcare and development block grants.
- Approximately $700 million for access to vaccines and testing, tracing and prevention measures to slow the spread of the virus.
- $546 million for emergency rental assistance, which will build on North Carolina’s current work. While this is the first dedicated federal funding for rental assistance, North Carolina recognized the extraordinary need to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic and created the HOPE program to pay back rent and utilities using last year’s CRF funds.
- $258 million for Highway Infrastructure and $65 million for airports.
- $47 million for Community Mental Health Services.
- Funding for food assistance programs, such as SNAP and school nutrition.
Read the full recommendation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.